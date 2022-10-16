UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged To Exempt Industrial Sector From Gas, Power Loadshedding

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Govt urged to exempt industrial sector from gas, power loadshedding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The United Business Group of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (FPCCI) on Sunday urged the government to exempt the industrial sector from gas and power load shedding to provide oxygen to fragile economy besides meeting exports targets timely.

Chairman United Business Group Shahzad Ali Malik, in a statement said that industry was the backbone of economy and all out incentives were offered to industry to contribute towards accelerating economic growth and social development in every sphere of life. He said that it was being practiced across the world that in case of power shortage, first priority was always accorded to industry followed by agriculture sectors then commercial and domestic. He said industrial sector is the engine of growth, so the government in the larger national interest should make sure uninterrupted supply of gas and power especially to export oriented industrial units to avoid more losses to the national economy. Shahzad Malik said the energy sector has been an important driver of industrial growth over the past century, providing fuel to power the rest of the economy.

He said that energy was one of the main input of all production sectors. He stressed the urgent needs of fully exploiting the renewable energy resources to meet the ever increasing energy needs of industrial sector. He said gas and power are lifeline without which the country can't progress. At least, he said the government must ensure it's availability for two shifts continuously to ship export orders on time. He said that the business community was ready to cooperate with the government in this critical time provided they take stakeholders into confidence before taking any policy decision. He said in prevailing scenario, the survival of any state mainly dependent on sound economy coupled with political stability.

Shahzad Ali Malik hoped that government will givesympathetic consideration to their legitimate demand and take bold decision tosave the crumbling economy from collapse.

