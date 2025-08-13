Gold Prices Dip By Rs200 To Rs 358,100 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs200 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs358,100 against its sale at Rs358,300 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 171 to Rs.
307,013 from Rs 307,184 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 157 to Rs 281,438 from Rs 281,595.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver declined by Rs.59 and Rs.51 and was traded at Rs.4,072 and Rs 3,491 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $3,354 from $3,356 whereas silver increased by $0.59 to $38.39 from $37.80, the Association reported.
