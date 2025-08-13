Motorbikes, three wheelers' increase by 44% to 122,441 units in July 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 44.06 per cent during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to sales of the corresponding month of the last year.

During the month under review, as many as 122,441 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 84,993 units in July (2024-25), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles rose by 48.42 per cent from 70,255 units to 104,276 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles increased to 2,518 units from 1,643 units in July 2024.

The sale of Yamaha motorbikes went up from 302 units to 586 units witnessing an increase of 94.

03per cent while sale of United motorbikes surged by 35.13 per cent from 9,128 units to 12,335 units.

Similarly, 303 units of the newly launched Honda ICON EV Scooter were sold during the month under review, whereas the sale of United EV-Bikes increased to 270 units from 74 units during July last year.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers also increased to 108 units from 80 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers witnessed an increase of 20.68 per cent from 522 units to 630 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has shown a decrease of 12.86 per cent from 1,624 units to 1,415 units, the data revealed.