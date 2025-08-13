Motorbikes, Three Wheelers' Increase By 44% To 122,441 Units In July 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 44.06 per cent during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to sales of the corresponding month of the last year.
During the month under review, as many as 122,441 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 84,993 units in July (2024-25), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).
The sale of Honda motorcycles rose by 48.42 per cent from 70,255 units to 104,276 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles increased to 2,518 units from 1,643 units in July 2024.
The sale of Yamaha motorbikes went up from 302 units to 586 units witnessing an increase of 94.
03per cent while sale of United motorbikes surged by 35.13 per cent from 9,128 units to 12,335 units.
Similarly, 303 units of the newly launched Honda ICON EV Scooter were sold during the month under review, whereas the sale of United EV-Bikes increased to 270 units from 74 units during July last year.
Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers also increased to 108 units from 80 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers witnessed an increase of 20.68 per cent from 522 units to 630 units.
The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has shown a decrease of 12.86 per cent from 1,624 units to 1,415 units, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025
Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser
US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit
More Stories From Business
-
Motorbikes, three wheelers' increase by 44% to 122,441 units in July 20253 minutes ago
-
Cropped area in Balochistan Province increased to 3.6 mln acres53 minutes ago
-
Planning minister, AJKLA speaker discuss development projects1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 20255 hours ago
-
Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, substandard meat directed15 hours ago
-
Tanveer vows zero tolerance for substandard seed, orders tougher laws to protect farmers15 hours ago
-
Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA16 hours ago
-
Cars' sale increase 21.82% in July 202516 hours ago
-
Coordinator to PM on Commerce discusses Digital Product Passport, sustainability in textile sector17 hours ago
-
ICCI for lower business costs, regulatory reforms16 hours ago