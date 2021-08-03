Hamdani assures APTMA of uninterrupted gas supply to textile sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani has assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of taking immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to export-oriented industry and to take action against delinquent officials resorting to disconnection of gas supply or issuing frivolous notices to the mills on different lame excuses and pretexts.

According to APTMA spokesman here Tuesday, the Managing Director was talking to an APTMA delegation led by its Central Chairman Adil Bashir. The delegation comprised Chairman North Abdul Rahim Nasir, Senior Vice Chairman Amir Sheikh, Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad and Executive Director Raza Baqir.

MD SNGPL has also taken strong notice of intentional delay in the implementation of court orders by some regional offices of SNGPL and assured the delegation of immediate restoration of gas supply connection in compliance with the court orders. He took serious view of frivolous notices issued to mills and instructed his staff to look into the reasons behind the issuance of notices to APTMA member mills despite consuming less than the sanctioned load, the APTMA spokesman claimed.

The MD said the SNGPL would develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to expeditiously settle complaints of the APTMA members as well as associate the private sector in resolution of their energy related issues.

In this regard he announced formation of a Resolution Committee consisting of Ms Wajiha Anwar, General Manager from SNGPL and Raza Baqir from APTMA to examine and settle all matters amicably.

Speaking on the occasion, APTMA Central Chairman Adil Bashir urged MD SNGPL to ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas at normal pressure to the export industry and enable it to create additional jobs, attract new investment, and uplift exports of the country.

He also took up the issue of extension of load applications filed by the industry to SNGPL and stressed upon adopting expeditious measures for processing of all such applications as well as the applications for change of gas connection from Industrial to Captive. He added that enforcing condition of National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Agency (NEECA) audit for processing load extension applications was unwarranted especially when NEECA audit had already been stayed by the Honourable High Court.

The MD SNGPL assured to look into the matter sympathetically and find an amicable solution of the problem.

Abdul Rahim Nasir appreciated the positive response of the management of SNGPL and particularly lauded the services and efforts being made by the MD for reforming the organization into a business-friendly entity.