Heating Season Starts in EU - Gas Operators Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The European Union drained more gas from its underground storage facilities in a day than stored, which indicates the start of the heating season in Europe, according to the database of the gas operators association GIE released on Tuesday.

The European gas storage sites were filled up to 96.61% for the new winter season. On November 14 gas day, which ended on Tuesday morning, according to the database, net depletion amounted to 0.01%, with the level of stored gas dropping to 95.

6%. Gas operators experienced this negative trend for the first time since April, when the heating season 2021/2022 ended.

The European Union stored approximately 104 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its storage facilities, the GIE reported.

On November 11, the European Commission stated that winter 2022-2023 pose no challenge to the EU energy sector thanks to unprecedentedly high levels of gas stored in its underground facilities.