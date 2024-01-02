Open Menu

High-profile Chinese Business Delegation Meets Planning Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

High-profile Chinese business delegation meets Planning Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A high-profile business delegation of China, led by the Chairman of Chang Chinag Chamber of Commerce Li Ting, met with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed potential collaboration opportunities between Pakistan and China in various sectors, fostering business expansion and exploring new investment avenues, a news release said.

Comprising eight members, the delegation represented diverse industries such as import and export, technology, electronics, machinery, office supplies, apparel, and building materials. The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral ties and identifying strategic areas for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Minister Sami Saeed emphasized key sectors for investment, including Agriculture, Information Technology & Telecommunications, Mines & Minerals and Energy sectors.

He highlighted the opportunities to utilize Special Economic Zones (SEZs), stating that Pakistan encourages foreign investment, especially Chinese investors for the joint ventures and relocation of industries to Pakistan.

The minister also highlighted Pakistan’s demographic dividend as youth was more than 60 per cent of the country’s population, providing ample business opportunities, especially in the field of IT sector.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing a secure business environment for investors making the ‘investor- facilitation’ a top priority.

"One-window operation for foreign investors, ensuring security and comfort in our industrial zones, is our government's utmost priority. We encourage B2B investments and welcome businesses to explore opportunities in sectors like agriculture, food, IT, Artificial Intelligence, and industrial cooperation," the minister added.

Sami Saeed reaffirmed the government's commitment to advancing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), notably the flagship programme - China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As a token of appreciation, the delegation presented special souvenirs to the Planning Minister, reciprocated by a souvenir, presented by the Minister to the delegation.

Pakistan is committed to facilitating and encouraging foreign investment, ensuring a mutually beneficial relationship with China and other nations. This endeavour aims to promote prosperity and growth, benefitting both nations and contributing positively to regional and global economies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Import Business China Agriculture Road CPEC Chamber Commerce Government Top

Recent Stories

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination ..

Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination papers to conclude tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining supp ..

Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining support for Test Cricket

3 hours ago
 $70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

4 hours ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

16 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

17 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business