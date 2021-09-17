UrduPoint.com

Hitting Debt Ceiling Could Trigger US Recession - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:04 PM

Hitting Debt Ceiling Could Trigger US Recession - White House

The US economy could fall into recession if Congress does not reach a deal to raise the country's debt limit, the White House warned in a memo widely circulated on Twitter on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The US economy could fall into recession if Congress does not reach a deal to raise the country's debt limit, the White House warned in a memo widely circulated on Twitter on Friday.

"Hitting the debt ceiling could cause a recession," read the memo, which cautioned about the consequences of failing to lift the federal borrowing limit. "Economic growth would falter, unemployment would rise, and the labor market could lose millions of jobs."

Negotiations on the debt ceiling between Democrat lawmakers and their Republican rivals have dragged on for months, with no immediate solution in sight. Democrats and Republicans have squared off over the debt ceiling several times over the past decade and briefly allowed the United States to surpass it during the Trump administration.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned over the past two months that the United States could run out of money by October to service its debt and that dire consequences awaited the world's largest economy should it default on the payment of its borrowings.

The White House memo expanded on those concerns, listing multiple public spending programs that could come to a halt in the event of a debt default. Programs at risk included disaster relief, child nutrition, public health, education, infrastructure spending estimated at $100 billion a year and the national insurance facility Medicaid, which provides about $500 billion annually in cover.

The Treasury has already suspended fully or partly investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund and a section of the Federal Employees Retirement to free up funds to service the national debt, Yellen announced in August. These were flexible investments that could be made in due course, and other US treasury secretaries have also suspended them as well in times of emergency, she said.

The US economy briefly fell into recession after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year and has been recovering since, posting a growth of 6.5% in the second quarter of 2021 after a decline of 3.5% for all of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Education Twitter White House Trump United States Money August October Democrats Congress 2020 Market Event All Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No plan to privatize colleges in KP: Assembly told ..

No plan to privatize colleges in KP: Assembly told

2 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; ..

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

2 minutes ago
 DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

2 minutes ago
 Haripur Central Jail organizes cricket tournament ..

Haripur Central Jail organizes cricket tournament for inmates

2 minutes ago
 Student assault case: Police present challan again ..

Student assault case: Police present challan against Mufti Aziz

7 minutes ago
 Russia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccinatio ..

Russia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccination Against Flu, COVID-19- Healt ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.