Hong Kong Authorizes Poultry Delivery From Entire Russian Territory - Russian Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:44 PM

Hong Kong has authorized poultry meat deliveries from the entire Russian territory, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Hong Kong has authorized poultry meat deliveries from the entire Russian territory, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Tuesday.

"Rosselkhoznadzor has received an official letter from Hong Kong's agency for food security (Сentre for Food Safety, Food and Environmental Hygiene Department), which includes a decision on the possibility to start deliveries of poultry meat and by-products to Hong Kong from the entire territory of the Russian Federation," Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

Twenty Russian companies currently have the right to deliver poultry to Hong Kong, and deliveries can start immediately with a certificate, coordinated by Rosselkhoznadzor and the Сentre for Food Safety, Food and Environmental Hygiene Department.

