Hong Kong stocks climb more than two percent

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished on a healthy note Tuesday, boosted by hopes for upcoming China-US trade talks and optimism that lawmakers in Washington will eventually push though a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.11 percent, or 513.25 points, to 24,890.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.15 percent, or 38.96 points, to 3,340.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange retreated 1.49 percent, or 33.97 points, to 2,243.45.