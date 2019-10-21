UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Higher 21 October 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:28 PM

Hong Kong stocks end higher 21 October 2019

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly up Monday, boosted by upbeat comments by China's top negotiator on progress in trade talks with the United States

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended slightly up Monday, boosted by upbeat comments by China's top negotiator on progress in trade talks with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.08 percent, or 20.

66 points, to 26,740.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished 0.05 percent higher, or 1.48 points, to close at 2,939.62 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.11 percent lower, or 1.85 points, at 1,614.87.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Progress United States Stocks Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan names exciting young fast bowling stars M ..

14 minutes ago

Majority of Pakistanis (85%) say they met their sp ..

38 minutes ago

&#039;Mesh&#039; platform provides innovative solu ..

1 hour ago

PMDC stands dissolved after President Alvi signed ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon government in 11-hour reform drive as prot ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.