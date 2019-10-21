Hong Kong stocks end higher 21 October 2019

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly up Monday, boosted by upbeat comments by China's top negotiator on progress in trade talks with the United States

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended slightly up Monday, boosted by upbeat comments by China's top negotiator on progress in trade talks with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.08 percent, or 20.

66 points, to 26,740.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished 0.05 percent higher, or 1.48 points, to close at 2,939.62 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.11 percent lower, or 1.85 points, at 1,614.87.