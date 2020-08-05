Hong Kong stocks finish higher

Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day's rally Wednesday as investors track talks in Washington to draw up a new US stimulus package

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day's rally Wednesday as investors track talks in Washington to draw up a new US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.62 percent, or 155.91 points, to 25,102.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 percent, or 5.88 points, to 3,377.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.80 percent, or 18.42 points to 2,318.93.