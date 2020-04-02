UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish On Upbeat Note

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish on upbeat note

Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to end Thursday on a high, with energy firms boosted by a surge in oil prices, though fears over the coronavirus outbreak are keeping traders on edge

The Hang Seng Index added 0.84 percent, or 194.27 points, to 23,280.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.69 percent, or 46.12 points, to 2,780.64, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.26 percent, or 37.48 points, to 1,697.56.

