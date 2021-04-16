UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Friday morning in line with gains across Asia following another record performance on Wall Street, while investors are awaiting the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.12 percent, or 34.03 points, to 28,827.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 8.20 points, to 3,407.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.13 percent, or 2.98 points, to 2,209.53.

