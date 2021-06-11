UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Friday morning following a record-breaking lead from Wall Street as investors took a forecast-beating US inflation reading in their stride.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

44 percent, or 126.02 points, to 28,864.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.09 percent, or 3.25 points, to 3614.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 3.01 points, to 2425.60.

