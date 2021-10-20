UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Start Of The Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the opening few minutes of trade Wednesday, building on a three-day advance and following another healthy lead from Wall Street fuelled by more positive earnings reports.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.11 percent, or 286.99 points, to 26,074.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.28 percent, or 9.92 points, to 3,583.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 percent, or 2.71 points, to 2,419.93.

