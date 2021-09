Hong Kong, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares tumbled at the start of trade Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's rout, on concerns about the spillover effects from a potential collapse of troubled property giant China Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.08 percent, or 259.96 points, to 23,839.18.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.