IAE Expects Non-OPEC States To Increase Oil Production To 2.3Mln Bpd In 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:55 PM

IAE Expects Non-OPEC States to Increase Oil Production to 2.3Mln Bpd in 2020

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report that it expects non-OPEC countries' oil output to increase to 2.3 million barrels per day in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report that it expects non-OPEC countries' oil output to increase to 2.3 million barrels per day in 2020.

"Non-OPEC output growth is set to increase from 1.8 mb/d this year to 2.3 mb/d in 2020," the agency said.

