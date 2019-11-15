IAE Expects Non-OPEC States to Increase Oil Production to 2.3Mln Bpd in 2020

(@imziishan)

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report that it expects non-OPEC countries' oil output to increase to 2.3 million barrels per day in 2020

"Non-OPEC output growth is set to increase from 1.8 mb/d this year to 2.3 mb/d in 2020," the agency said.