ICCI Asks CDA To Speed Up Work On Mega Development Projects In The Capital

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

ICCI asks CDA to speed up work on mega development projects in the Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA has activated the civic body to undertake many development works in the Federal capital and focus on beautification of the city, which is laudable.

However, he urged the CDA to speed up the pace of work on mega development projects in the federal capital to ease the problems of citizens and facilitate the better growth of business activities.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that CDA had started some mega development projects in Islamabad, but the pace of work on them was very slow.

He said that the PWD underpass was to be completed by July 2021, but it was still incomplete and due to which the citizens were facing serious traffic rush daily on this portion of the expressway.

He said that the current pace of work clearly shows that the Koral bridge project would not be completed by December this year.

Similarly, the Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover project is to be completed by October this year but with the current pace of work on this project it seems that it will take more time for completion.

He emphasized to work with full speed to complete these major development projects to facilitate the citizens and the business community.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI said that the construction work of Islamabad Dry Port road that was started after a long period which had been suspended due to unknown reasons.

They said that the construction of dry port road was very important to facilitate the traffic flow of heavy duty vehicles including trucks and trailers but suspension of work on this busy road was creating unnecessary traffic rush.

Therefore, they urged the CDA to restart the suspended construction of dry port road to facilitate the business community.

