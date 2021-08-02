UrduPoint.com

ICCI For Taking Traders On Board Before Setting Up POS Devices In Business Units

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:04 PM

ICCI for taking traders on board before setting up POS devices in business units

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in Monday proposed for taking traders and all market associations fully on board before setting up Point of Sale (POS) devices in the business premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in Monday proposed for taking traders and all market associations fully on board before setting up Point of Sale (POS) devices in the business premises.

He said that it would help in broadening the tax base and improving the tax revenue of the country.

Instead of POS system, government has been urged to focus on self-assessment scheme that would give them more confidence and they will be more willing to pay tax at their own discretion.

He said that in the prevailing circumstances, self-assessment scheme would be very helpful and successful in improving the tax collection of the country.

Yasir Ilyas Kahn said that the traders have been fully cooperating with the government in the corona vaccination drive and they should be engaged in talks for POS installation instead of sending FBR's monitoring teams to monitor their sale at business premises because it would not send a positive signal to the trading community.

He said that previously the FBR was providing the POS devices for installation at business premises and urged the same arrangement to be continued instead of asking traders to arrange the devices at their own cost.

� Yasir Ilyas Khan further said that the traders were playing an important role in boosting the business and economic activities in the country and they urged for respect and regard.

He urged the government to make all possible efforts to avoid taking any measures that may create a sense of harassment in the business community.

He also urged FBR to withdraw all monitoring teams from business premises and increase the use of technology to minimize the interface between the taxpayers and the tax collectors that would give more confidence to the business community.

ICCI President urged the need to take measures to facilitate the business community in promoting the business activities that would ultimately lead to fast recovery of the economy.

He appealed that all monitoring teams should be withdrawn from business premises and the matter of installation of POS devices should be taken forward by taking all the stakeholders on board so that with joint efforts, the tax revenue of the country could be improved.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Business Sale Same Lead Chamber May FBR Market Commerce National University All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

'PTI victory in AJK elections shows people's confi ..

'PTI victory in AJK elections shows people's confidence in PM'

50 seconds ago
 Slovenian who scaled cupboards takes climbing to n ..

Slovenian who scaled cupboards takes climbing to new heights in Tokyo

52 seconds ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquir ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquiring pornographic materials inv ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Gets Jail Term in Russia for Trying to S ..

Ukrainian Gets Jail Term in Russia for Trying to Smuggle Missile System Homing H ..

55 seconds ago
 Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon ..

Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon 17

15 minutes ago
 ‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on ..

‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on BCCI threats to foreign playe ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.