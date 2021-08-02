ICCI for taking traders on board before setting up POS devices in business units

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in Monday proposed for taking traders and all market associations fully on board before setting up Point of Sale (POS) devices in the business premises

He said that it would help in broadening the tax base and improving the tax revenue of the country.

Instead of POS system, government has been urged to focus on self-assessment scheme that would give them more confidence and they will be more willing to pay tax at their own discretion.

He said that in the prevailing circumstances, self-assessment scheme would be very helpful and successful in improving the tax collection of the country.

Yasir Ilyas Kahn said that the traders have been fully cooperating with the government in the corona vaccination drive and they should be engaged in talks for POS installation instead of sending FBR's monitoring teams to monitor their sale at business premises because it would not send a positive signal to the trading community.

He said that previously the FBR was providing the POS devices for installation at business premises and urged the same arrangement to be continued instead of asking traders to arrange the devices at their own cost.

Yasir Ilyas Khan further said that the traders were playing an important role in boosting the business and economic activities in the country and they urged for respect and regard.

He urged the government to make all possible efforts to avoid taking any measures that may create a sense of harassment in the business community.

He also urged FBR to withdraw all monitoring teams from business premises and increase the use of technology to minimize the interface between the taxpayers and the tax collectors that would give more confidence to the business community.

ICCI President urged the need to take measures to facilitate the business community in promoting the business activities that would ultimately lead to fast recovery of the economy.

He appealed that all monitoring teams should be withdrawn from business premises and the matter of installation of POS devices should be taken forward by taking all the stakeholders on board so that with joint efforts, the tax revenue of the country could be improved.