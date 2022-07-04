UrduPoint.com

ICCI Hails Government To Suspend Market Closure Policy For Eid Shopping

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has hailed the announcement of Federal government to suspend the market closure policy keeping in view the upcoming Eid ul Azha.

They termed it a positive and business-friendly decision that would facilitate the people to do Eid shopping with ease and help the traders to boost the business activities.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI while addressing a meeting of the business community thanked the Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for giving a kind consideration to the demands of the traders for lifting timing restrictions for Eid ul Azha and suspending market closure policy in the capital territory until July 10, 2022.

He said this good gesture will allow the people to do Eid shopping easily and enjoy Eid festivities in markets.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI also thanked the prime minister and interior minister for showing concerns to the issues of traders and allowing them to keep their shops open for later hours for Eid shopping.

They hoped that the government would always take such decision in consultation with stakeholders to save the economy from unnecessary troubles.

