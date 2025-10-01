ICCI President, Austrian Ambassador explore avenues for stronger business ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, on Wednesday, called on Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera, the newly appointed Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan to discuss prospects for enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations.

He was accompanied by Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of United Business Group (UBG), and Tahir Ayub, Senior Vice President ICCI.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Pakistan, the ICCI President highlighted the vast potential of Pakistan in energy, infrastructure, real estate, clean technology, and tourism, emphasizing that Austrian companies, with their advanced expertise, could play a pivotal role in these sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He particularly stressed the importance of technology transfer, renewable energy solutions, and waste-to-energy projects, which are strongly aligned with Austria’s strengths and Pakistan’s urgent developmental needs.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood invited Austrian business delegations to visit Pakistan and assured them of ICCI’s full support in connecting with local partners, industries, and government authorities.

He underlined that closer business-to-business interactions would open up new opportunities for sustainable collaboration.

The meeting also touched upon opportunities for educational and cultural cooperation, including scholarships, student exchange programs, and partnerships between universities of both countries to promote people-to-people ties.

The ICCI President also emphasized the need for visa facilitation and streamlined consular processes to further strengthen bilateral linkages.

Ambassador Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera appreciated ICCI’s proactive role in promoting international partnerships and expressed his strong interest in exploring avenues of cooperation, especially in the fields of renewable energy, technology, and sustainable infrastructure development.

Reiterating the commitment of Islamabad’s business community, President ICCI said that ICCI stands united to foster stronger economic ties with Austria, paving the way for long-term partnerships that can significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity.