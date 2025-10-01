Open Menu

Gold Price Surges By Rs3,500 To Rs410,278 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs3,500 on Wednesday and was sold all time high at Rs410,278 per tola as compared to Rs406,778 on the last trading day.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,001 to Rs351,747 from Rs348,746 whereas 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs322,446 from Rs319,695, showing a rise of Rs2,751.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $35 and was traded at $3,890 against its sale at $3,855, the association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs4,826 while that of 10 grams silver went up by Rs43 to Rs4,137.

Similarly, the international silver price rose by $0.50 to $47.27, the association added.

