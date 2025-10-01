Bank Rates

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 01, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 03, 2025

USD 281.

2846

GBP 378.2434

EUR 330.3406

JPY 1.8995

APP/MSQ

