Bank Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 01, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 03, 2025
USD 281.
2846
GBP 378.2434
EUR 330.3406
JPY 1.8995
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
SC Capital Partners, CapitaLand Investment launch GCC real estate industrial fun ..
UAE-Australia CEPA enters into force
AFC reveals nominees for 2025 men’s, women’s top player awards
High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility
High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility
Mild earthquake jolts Karachi
World’s major cities hit by 25% more hot days than in 1990s
At least 60 dead in strong earthquake in central Philippines
GCAA launches 2nd cohort of National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviat ..
China's service trade grows 7.4% in first 8 months
Korea's exports jump 12.7% to all-time high in September
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Bank Rates2 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES42 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 20254 hours ago
-
FBR extends tax filing deadline to Oct 1512 hours ago
-
HSD price increased by Rs4.04, per liter, MS Petrol Rs4.07 respectively12 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders for overhaul of municipal services to improve urban facilities, revenue and acco ..13 hours ago
-
UBG chief for new federating units to evolve strong federation13 hours ago
-
PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value addition of dairy products16 hours ago
-
Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with FBR's PoS system: RTO-1 Chief16 hours ago
-
42 transformers upgraded to three-phase for resolving voltage issues: FESCO17 hours ago
-
Women’s Associate College achieves 100pc result in Inter exams17 hours ago