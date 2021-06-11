UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA Improves Forecast For Non-OPEC+ Oil Output In 2021 To 0.71Mln Bpd Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:23 PM

IEA Improves Forecast for Non-OPEC+ Oil Output in 2021 to 0.71Mln Bpd Growth

The International Energy Agency (IEA) slightly improved its forecast for oil production outside OPEC+ in 2021 and now expects a growth of 0.71 million barrels per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) slightly improved its forecast for oil production outside OPEC+ in 2021 and now expects a growth of 0.71 million barrels per day,

"This year, oil output from non-OPEC+ is expected to rise by 710 kb/d, while total oil production from OPEC+ could increase by 800 kb/d if the bloc sticks with its existing policy," IEA said in its fresh monthly oil market report.

In its previous report, IEA said oil output from non-OPEC+ would increase by 0.62 million barrels daily in 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Market From Million

Recent Stories

Zero forced load-shedding across the country, says ..

57 seconds ago

OPEC+ Complied With Oil Production Cuts Deal by 11 ..

2 minutes ago

IEA Expects Global OIl Demand to Increase by 5.4Ml ..

2 minutes ago

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 61.3Mln Barrels Be ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC Oil Production Grew to 25.43Mln Bpd Month-on- ..

4 minutes ago

Global Oil Production Rose to 94.3Mln Barrels Dail ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.