IEA Improves Forecast for Non-OPEC+ Oil Output in 2021 to 0.71Mln Bpd Growth

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Energy Agency (IEA) slightly improved its forecast for oil production outside OPEC+ in 2021 and now expects a growth of 0.71 million barrels per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) slightly improved its forecast for oil production outside OPEC+ in 2021 and now expects a growth of 0.71 million barrels per day,

"This year, oil output from non-OPEC+ is expected to rise by 710 kb/d, while total oil production from OPEC+ could increase by 800 kb/d if the bloc sticks with its existing policy," IEA said in its fresh monthly oil market report.

In its previous report, IEA said oil output from non-OPEC+ would increase by 0.62 million barrels daily in 2021.