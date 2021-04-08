UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Chief Says Important For US, China To 'Work In Sync' To Power World Economy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

IMF Chief Says Important for US, China to 'Work in Sync' to Power World Economy

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that it is of crucial importance for China and and the United States to work in sync to "power" the world economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that it is of crucial importance for China and and the United States to work in sync to "power" the world economy .

"What we see today is the US and China being the two engines that are powering up the world economy. They are the first to be able to reach the pre-COVID-19 levels among the large economies," Georgieva said. "Like the engines on a plane, on which we are all passengers, it is important that they work in sync.

Then, we can fly faster and we can get further."

Georgieva noted that the IMF is encouraged to see a consistent view expressed by both China and the United States on prospects for economic recovery and recognition of their roles in it.

Due to the strict China policy of former US President Donald Trump, the two countries are going through a so-called trade war in which they have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World China Trump United States All

Recent Stories

Govt achieves another milestone of providing roof ..

1 minute ago

Leaders condemn 'deplorable' Northern Ireland riot ..

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan should ban all pol ..

2 minutes ago

Israel says will not cooperate with ICC war crimes ..

2 minutes ago

Measures being taken to change 'thana culture'

6 minutes ago

Kabul Welcomes Upcoming Afghan Peace Conference in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.