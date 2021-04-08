IMF Chief Says Important for US, China to 'Work in Sync' to Power World Economy

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that it is of crucial importance for China and and the United States to work in sync to "power" the world economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that it is of crucial importance for China and and the United States to work in sync to "power" the world economy .

"What we see today is the US and China being the two engines that are powering up the world economy. They are the first to be able to reach the pre-COVID-19 levels among the large economies," Georgieva said. "Like the engines on a plane, on which we are all passengers, it is important that they work in sync.

Then, we can fly faster and we can get further."

Georgieva noted that the IMF is encouraged to see a consistent view expressed by both China and the United States on prospects for economic recovery and recognition of their roles in it.

Due to the strict China policy of former US President Donald Trump, the two countries are going through a so-called trade war in which they have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods.