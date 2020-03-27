UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Makes Significant Progress In Talks With Ukraine On More Financial Support - Georgieva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:01 PM

IMF Makes Significant Progress in Talks With Ukraine on More Financial Support - Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) made good progress in talks with Kiev on providing more financial support to Ukraine, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) made good progress in talks with Kiev on providing more financial support to Ukraine, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

"This last week, very good progress has been made in the discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

Adoption of legislation to improve the bank resolution framework and on land reform would allow moving forward quickly with finalizing the parameters of the new arrangement, with larger access than previously envisaged," Georgieva said on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Resolution Ukraine Bank Progress Kiev

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes up 3.9%

15 minutes ago

Asian markets extend gains, dollar sinks on pledge ..

13 minutes ago

Mosques will not be closed today: Minister for Rel ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan reports nine deaths after tally of Corona ..

43 minutes ago

G-20 leaders vow to take every measure against vir ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 27, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.