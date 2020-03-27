IMF Makes Significant Progress in Talks With Ukraine on More Financial Support - Georgieva

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) made good progress in talks with Kiev on providing more financial support to Ukraine, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

"This last week, very good progress has been made in the discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

Adoption of legislation to improve the bank resolution framework and on land reform would allow moving forward quickly with finalizing the parameters of the new arrangement, with larger access than previously envisaged," Georgieva said on Thursday.