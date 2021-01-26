UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Upgrades Global Economy Forecast, Now Expects Growth Of 5.5% In 2021 - Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

IMF Upgrades Global Economy Forecast, Now Expects Growth of 5.5% in 2021 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a report on Tuesday upgraded the forecast for the global economy's growth in 2021 by 0.3 percentage points to 5.5 percent, largely due to the start of vaccination campaigns across the world, which are expected to boost economic activity.

"After an estimated 3.5 percent contraction in 2020, the global economy is projected to grow 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.2 percent in 2022 ... The 2021 growth forecast is revised up 0.

3 percentage point, reflecting additional policy support in a few large economies and expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of activity later in the year," the IMF said in the World Economic Outlook Update report.

The upgrade would be particularly large for the advanced economy countries, particularly Japan and the United States, which have introduced additional fiscal support measures in order to keep the economy afloat amid the pandemic, the IMF noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Japan United States 2020

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

1 minute ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

31 minutes ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

51 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

59 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.