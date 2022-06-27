UrduPoint.com

Import Of Tea Decreases 2% During July-May 2021-22

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Import of tea decreases 2% during July-May 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Decline in tea import reflects that Pakistanis have trimmed down tea consumption in July-May 2021-22, showing 2 percent decrease in import of the commodity in the country.

During 11 months of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022, in terms of quantity, 234,062 metric ton tea was imported that is slightly less then 238,941 M.T import of July-May 2020-21, the trade data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed.

Out of $ 72.3 billion, total import bill of 11 months of FY 21-22, over $ 581 million (Rs. 101 billion) were spent on import of tea this year, as compared to $537 m (Rs 86 b) in July-May 2020-21.

Pakistan is one of the top importer of tea in the world and the tea is primarily imported from Kenya, Vietnam, Rwanda, Uganda, China and other countries.

The decline in tea import was also observed in the import export data of May 2022, when 17,879 MT tea worth $48.52 million was imported that is 15.67 % lower then 21,201 MT worth $49 million import of May 2021.

In April 2022, monthly import of tea remained 15,997 MT worth $ 45.3 million, the data showed.

