UrduPoint.com

Impossible To Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Impossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet - Kremlin

Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) c.

"Russia is regularly, daily threatened by someone. The commercial international project Nord Stream 2 cannot be turned off, because it has not yet been turned on," Peskov told reporters when asked about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement on the possibility of switching off the project in case of escalation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Threatened German Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

23 minutes ago
 Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 toug ..

Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 tough restrictions

34 minutes ago
 Beijing Opposes Slovenia's 'Dangerous' Statement o ..

Beijing Opposes Slovenia's 'Dangerous' Statement on Cooperation With Taiwan

29 seconds ago
 Russia Cancels Poklonskaia's Posting as Ambassador ..

Russia Cancels Poklonskaia's Posting as Ambassador to Cape Verde

31 seconds ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 10 million visit ..

Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 10 million visits

32 seconds ago
 Drug inspectors directed to inspect medical stores ..

Drug inspectors directed to inspect medical stores on daily basis

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.