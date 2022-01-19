Impossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022)

"Russia is regularly, daily threatened by someone. The commercial international project Nord Stream 2 cannot be turned off, because it has not yet been turned on," Peskov told reporters when asked about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement on the possibility of switching off the project in case of escalation in Ukraine.