Increase of Oil Supplies to Nayara Refinery in India Depends on Efficiency - Rosneft CEO

BANGALORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The increase of long-term oil supplies to the Nayara refinery in India depends on efficiency, Russia's Rosneft intends to load it to the maximum required volumes, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Monday.

Rosneft owns the main stake (49.

13%) of the Indian energy company Nayara Energy, which includes the oil refinery in the city of Vadinar with a capacity of 20 million tons per year.

"Everything depends on efficiency," Sechin said at India Energy Week, answering the question about Rosneft's plans to increase oil supplies to the Nayara refinery on a long-term basis.

The Russian company is prepared to transport maximum required volumes to the refinery, the CEO added.