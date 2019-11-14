UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, Russia, China Developing Financial Payment System As Alternative To SWIFT - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

India, Russia, China Developing Financial Payment System as Alternative to SWIFT - Reports

India, Russia and China are exploring an alternative to the SWIFT international payment method, which is dominated by the United States, in order to facilitate financial transactions with countries facing US sanctions, Indian media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) India, Russia and China are exploring an alternative to the SWIFT international payment method, which is dominated by the United States, in order to facilitate financial transactions with countries facing US sanctions, Indian media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The initiative may appear on the agenda of the ongoing BRICS summit in Brasilia, according to The Economic Times newspaper.

Its aim is to link Russia's SPFS financial messaging system with China's CIPS interbank payment system, the news outlet said. India is reportedly planning to link its own financial messaging system, which is currently under development, with Russia's Central Bank platform.

The system is expected to work as a gateway algorithm to transcode financial messages in accordance with relative financial systems.

In late 2018, Washington threatened India with sanctions if it continued with its planned purchase of S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia. In response, New Delhi and Moscow agreed in July to settle the defense contract in rubles and rupees, The Economic Times reported at the time.

Russia began developing its SPFS system in 2014, following Washington's threats to disconnect it from SWIFT. The first transaction on the network took place in late 2017.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia China Washington Threatened Bank Brasilia New Delhi United States May July 2017 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

Visit of President El Sisi to UAE comes at importa ..

11 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

18 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC predicts oil and gas will still supply most g ..

41 minutes ago

Tezgham inferno: Three more bodies identified, han ..

44 minutes ago

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak unveils commemorative st ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.