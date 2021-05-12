India, Switzerland Hold Financial Dialogue in Video Conference - Finance Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Financial Dialogue between Indian and Swiss delegations, during which they discussed bilateral monetary collaboration, was held virtually on Tuesday, the Indian Finance Ministry said.

The Indian delegation was held by Secretary for Economic Affairs Shri Ajay Seth, and the Swiss party was headed by State Secretary for International Finance, Daniela Stoffel.

"The 4th Indian-Swiss Financial Dialogue was held here today virtually through video conferencing," the ministry said in a press release.

The parties discussed investments, "matters relating to G20, IMF [International Monetary Fund] and tax challenges arising from the digitilisation of the economy," infrastructure funding, and scenarios for the development of the global economy.

The countries also stressed the importance to coordinate efforts to ensure a "clean and resilient post-COVID world," as well as other spheres of common interest, the statement noted.

According to the ministry, both states have close ties which they support through various dialogue tools, including the Financial Dialogue, called one of the "most important" bilateral mechanisms.