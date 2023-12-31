Open Menu

Industry Be Prioritized In Power, Gas Supply In Winter: PFC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Industry be prioritized in power, gas supply in winter: PFC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Furniture Council (FC) has demanded the government to accord top priority to the industrial sector regarding uninterrupted power and gas supplies during the winter season.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq made this demand while talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Chaudhary Araib Arain here on Sunday.

He argued that the industrial sector plays a pivotal role in the economic growth and uninterrupted gas and power supplies are essential for its smooth functioning. It will not only sustain production but also safeguard jobs and contribute to overall economic stability besides help achieve export targets.

Kashif Ashfaq said that timely availability of power is also crucial for agricultural activities, especially during winter, to support processes such as crop drying and irrigation. Ensuring a reliable power supply to this sector will directly impact food production and the livelihood of farmers, he added.

The PFC chief hoped that government would take necessary measures to coordinate with relevant authorities and stakeholders to implement this prioritization effectively. He was of the view that government attention to this matter will undoubtedly contribute to the economic prosperity and well-being of the people.

