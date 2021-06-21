UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflation Compounding Food Security, Nutrition Crisis: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:21 PM

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition crisis: Mian Zahid Hussain

Flour budget proposals to burden masses by Rs1.5 trillion, Flour mills should be tax-free to make roti affordable

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said increasing inflation and unemployment is intensifying the issue of food security and nutrition.


Masses deserve affordable bread therefore additional taxes should not be slapped on the flour mills but existing taxes should be waived and electricity should be provided to them on discounted rates, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that a four hundred percent hike in income tax and seventeen percent sales tax on bran has been proposed in the budget which has triggered concern across the country.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the decision will hurt the 1700 flour mills operating in the country while the price of flour was estimated to jump by Rs5 per kg but the prices are rising before the implementation of the proposals.


Wheat is disappearing from the market while prices have jumped from rs20 to Rs 30 in different cities which speaks of weakness of the administration.


The business leader said that Pakistan is among the countries with one of the highest per capita flour consumption which is 124 kg while total consumption is 28.5 million tonnes.


The expected rise in price will burden masses by Rs1.5 trillion which is beyond their affordability, he said.
The business leader noted that a small clarification has appeared in the press which isn’t enough to allay the concerns of stakeholders therefore top government functionaries should clarify the position before the countrywide strike by the disgruntled millers which will irritate masses.


A proper clarification may dishearten hoarders to bring price stability in the market, he said, adding that government has recently decided to import three million tonnes of wheat which is recipe for disaster therefore a minimum quantity of four million tonnes should be imported.


He said that flour mills should be provided cheap electricity so that it can reduce prices of the major staple.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Electricity Import Business Budget Alliance Price May Market All From Government Wheat Top Million Flour

Recent Stories

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

2 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

6 minutes ago

Sarah Khan confirms she is expecting first child

23 minutes ago

Australia to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations from Ju ..

18 minutes ago

OSCE SMM Should Recognize Responsibility for Full ..

18 minutes ago

Court grants interim bail to Shehbaz, Hamza till J ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.