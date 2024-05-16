Integrated system to be evolved to promote trade, investment: Aleem Khan

Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday said that a coordinated and integrated system in collaboration with the provinces would be evolved to promote trade and investment, besides ensuring the investors protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Minister for board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday said that a coordinated and integrated system in collaboration with the provinces would be evolved to promote trade and investment, besides ensuring the investors protection.

While presiding over a high level meeting on "Ease of Doing Business", organized by the Board of Investment, the minister said that the consultation with the provinces would be done for legislation to be enacted at provincial level so that the investors can get a more satisfactory environment.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal attended the meeting, where as federal secretaries and Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

Aleem Khan said that all the four provinces and their chief ministers would also be taken into confidence in this regard, adding that ease of doing business would provide a clear road map for the promotion of business in the country while its related proposals, legislation and other important issues would be finalized soon.

He further said that the proposed investment and business promotion projects along with the time line would be submitted to the Prime Minister for final approval.

He said that the government was determined to remove all the bottlenecks in attracting investment as well as to streamline the existing system and institutions for the facilitation.

He said that the business community should be facilitated on the pattern of developed countries for which problems being faced, particularly those in Special Economic Zones will be removed on a priority basis.

In the meeting, the federal ministers expressed their satisfaction over the process on “Ease of Doing Business” and termed it as a right initiative at the right time. Senior officers of various federal and provincial departments gave a briefing on their relevant issues and assured their immediate response as and when required.

Meanwhile, a video link meeting was held between Federal Minister of Investment Board and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan and the Honorary Investment Consul of China, Lei, in which they discussed the current volume of trade between Pakistan and China and the possibility of increasing it.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that apart from bilateral trade in the region, China and Pakistan can help each other in the field of trade and especially through CPEC, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor can play an important role in this regard.