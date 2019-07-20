UrduPoint.com
Iran Opens Probe Into Seized British-flagged Tanker: Authority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:24 PM

Iran opens probe into seized British-flagged tanker: authority

Iran opened an investigation on Saturday into a British-flagged tanker that it says collided with a fishing vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, said a port authority holding the tanker

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran opened an investigation on Saturday into a British-flagged tanker that it says collided with a fishing vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, said a port authority holding the tanker.

"The investigation into the cause of the accident has been started today by experts at the headquarters of the Hormozgan province port and maritime (organisation)," Allah-Morad Afifipoor, the authority's director-general, told Fars news agency.

