Iranian Oil Minister Says US Sanctions Cost $100Bln In Lost Export Revenues - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Iranian Minister of Petroleum, Bijan Zangeneh, has estimated the country's loss in crude export revenues from US sanctions at $100 billion, the IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Iranian president with top government officials, Zangeneh said that Tehran was unable to export more than $100 billion worth of crude due to US sanctions, as cited in the report.

Iran's oil industry has been suffering heavy losses since 2018 when former US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the international nuclear deal with Tehran and tightened economic sanctions on the country.

