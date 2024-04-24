LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth US$10 billion during the three-day visit of Iranian president to Pakistan for promotion of trade signals a commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and mutual prosperity.

Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman's (FTO) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis stated this here on Wednesday while sharing his views with the media regarding the recent visit of President of Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, along with his entourage.

He was of the view that high-level Iranian delegation's visit to Pakistan marked a significant milestone in the ongoing diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring Muslim countries as the leaders come together to strengthen bilateral ties.

He said the MoUs outlined a framework for increasing bilateral trade volumes and removing barriers to commerce. "By facilitating smoother trade routes, reducing tariffs, and streamlining customs procedures, both countries aim to unlock new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. This initiative not only strengthens economic ties but also fosters greater people-to-people interaction and cultural exchange," he added.

Moreover, enhanced trade relations between Iran and Pakistan have the potential to contribute to regional stability and prosperity. Meher Kashif added that as neighboring countries facing common challenges including security concerns and economic development, closer economic cooperation can lead to shared solutions and increased resilience. He said that beyond trade, the visit underscores the importance of diplomatic dialogue in addressing regional issues and fostering mutual understanding. By engaging in open and constructive discussions, both countries can work towards common goals and navigate any differences that may arise.

The coordinator added that the Iranian president's visit is a positive step towards deepening the bilateral relationship as both countries reaffirm their commitment to collaboration and mutual respect, they pave the way for a brighter future of cooperation and prosperity for their people and the region as a whole. However, the full potential of this relationship has yet to be realised. The visit of the Iranian president provides an opportunity to reinvigorate and expand cooperation in various fields including trade, energy and security, he concluded.