UrduPoint.com

Ireland's Public Debt Per Capita One Of World's Largest In 2022 - Finance Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Ireland's Public Debt Per Capita One of World's Largest in 2022 - Finance Ministry

Ireland's government debt per capita became one of the largest in the world in 2022 amid surging inflation and growing cost of living, the Irish Finance Ministry reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Ireland's government debt per capita became one of the largest in the world in 2022 amid surging inflation and growing cost of living, the Irish Finance Ministry reported on Friday.

"Public debt stood at an estimated 226 billion ($245 billion) at the end of last year... at just over ��44,000 per person, Ireland has one the highest per capita debt burdens in the world," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement specified that in 2022, government finances underwent "shock" that struck the economy partly due to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict and a serious surge in energy prices connected to it.

The EU has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic recession and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions in supply chains and rising inflation worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis Ireland Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) ..

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) to observe day of mourning on ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan and Chairman Quetta Dev ..

Chief Minister Balochistan and Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Mir A ..

3 minutes ago
 Washington Confident of Assessment Chinese Balloon ..

Washington Confident of Assessment Chinese Balloon Violates US Sovereignty - Sta ..

3 minutes ago
 Bird flu detected in mammals but risk to humans lo ..

Bird flu detected in mammals but risk to humans low: experts

3 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Says Israeli Covert Operations Against I ..

Netanyahu Says Israeli Covert Operations Against Iran Help Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Poland Says Up to 40 Countries Want Russian Athlet ..

Poland Says Up to 40 Countries Want Russian Athletes Banned From 2024 Olympics

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.