Islamabad to be turned model city in collaboration with business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel Khan on Friday said that upgradation of all the commercial centres is need of the hour and assured that for the development of the capital they will work in coordination with Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He said this while addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of the Traders Association of F/8 Markaz. President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari attended the ceremony as the Guest of Honour, said a press release issued here.

The ceremony was largely attended by traders’ community including Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Traders Association, Sardar Tariq Mahmood newly elected President Traders Welfare Association and Secretary General Mahmood Khan.

In his address Anjum Aqeel Khan said that in his success business community has played key role for which he is grateful to it. He reiterated to pay back to the business community by addressing their vital issues concerning markets and federal capital development.

He said during his previous tenure the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif completed a number of mega projects in Islamabad and now the initiation of a number of similar projects are under consideration which will play key role in the beautification of the capital city.

Anjum Aqeel added that under the dynamic leadership of Ahsan Bakhtawari, the ICCI is playing a significant role for the solution of community’s problems and for the ease of the business for which he deserves appreciation.

Addressing the ceremony Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that F/8 Markaz is the most important business hub of the capital and after the shifting of the District Courts, it should now be fully operationalized and that ICCI will wholeheartedly play its due role in this regard.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected leadership of Islamabad will formulate policies for the upgradation of the capital city in consultation with all the stakeholders and the Federal government will provide full financial support in the completion of mega projects in the capital city.

On his part, newly elected President of Traders Welfare Association Sardar Tahir Mahmood demanded the restoration of the F/8 Markaz on fast track basis.