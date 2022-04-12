UrduPoint.com

Italy, Algeria Sign Agreement To Increase Gas Supplies To Italy By 9 Bcm - Draghi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Italy, Algeria Sign Agreement to Increase Gas Supplies to Italy by 9 Bcm - Draghi

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Italian oil and gas group Eni and Algerian state-owned Sonatrach have signed an agreement to increase gas supplies to Italy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

"Our governments have signed a letter of intent in the energy sector. Eni and Sonatrach have also signed an agreement to increase gas supplies to Italy," Draghi said in Algiers after talks with government officials.

The prime minister, whose speech was shown on Youtube on the official channel of the Chigi government palace, also said that Italy is ready to work with Algeria to develop renewable energy.

Italian newspaper Stampa reported shortly before the visit that Italy intends to increase gas exports from Algeria by a total of 9 billion cubic meters. At the moment, the volume of deliveries through the Trans-Mediterranean gas pipeline to Italy is about 10 billion cubic meters. The volume of Russian gas supplies to Italy is estimated at 29 billion cubic meters per year.

