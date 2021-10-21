UrduPoint.com

Japan Accumulates Maximum LNG Reserves In 5 Years - Economy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:21 PM

Japan Accumulates Maximum LNG Reserves in 5 Years - Economy Ministry

Japan's reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 2.3 million tonnes mid-October, marking the highest volume in the last five years, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Japan's reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 2.3 million tonnes mid-October, marking the highest volume in the last five years, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

"As of mid-October, LNG reserves reached a five-year high.

Compared with the rate year earlier, the excess is about 700,000 tonnes," the ministry said, specifying the control date as October 15.

Gas prices on the European market have recently surged, with the price of gas futures at the TTF trading point in the Netherlands more than doubling from early August to late September.

According to experts, the rise in gas prices in Europe is driven by an increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Price Japan Netherlands August September October Gas Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

OPCW Not Disclosing Formula of Substance Used to ' ..

OPCW Not Disclosing Formula of Substance Used to 'Poison' Navalny - Russian Dipl ..

1 minute ago
 Paris May Slap Financial Sanctions on Poland in Li ..

Paris May Slap Financial Sanctions on Poland in Light of Constitution Primacy Ru ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow to React to Ukraine's Possible NATO Entry, ..

Moscow to React to Ukraine's Possible NATO Entry, Sees It as Dangerous Step - Di ..

6 minutes ago
 Gunter replaces Leitch for Japan against Wallabies ..

Gunter replaces Leitch for Japan against Wallabies

13 minutes ago
 Australia sets $1 million reward for missing four- ..

Australia sets $1 million reward for missing four-year-old

13 minutes ago
 Navalny aide placed on Russia's wanted list

Navalny aide placed on Russia's wanted list

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.