Japan Central Bank Chief Admits 'big Gap' On Women Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 07:14 PM

A "big gap" exists between female representation at Japan's central bank and its overseas counterparts, the bank's new governor Kazuo Ueda acknowledged Thursday

Ueda took office last month, with some analysts arguing it was time for Japan to join Europe and the United States by naming a woman governor to succeed long-time chief Haruhiko Kuroda.

The 71-year-old economics professor secured the top job instead, along with two male deputy governors.

Ueda, speaking to AFP in an interview with several other media outlets, conceded the bank was behind some counterparts on gender representation.

At international meetings such as the G7, G20, and IMF "there has been a high percentage of women at the table with me", he said.

"There are women like (BoJ) executive director (Tokiko) Shimizu, but the number is still very low compared with foreign countries.

There is a big gap." The problem, however, extended far beyond the central bank.

"This is a reflection of Japanese society as a whole, not just the Bank of Japan. It cannot be changed by the Bank of Japan by itself overnight," Ueda said.

The bank was working to address the issue, including through recruiting, he said.

Its fiscal 2022 annual review said women were being targeted as recruits and made up more than 30 percent of new hires who will be candidates for senior jobs in the future.

Japan has a highly educated female labour force but women occupy few top jobs in business and politics.

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have both had female chiefs, although they remain relative outliers globally.

