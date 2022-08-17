Japan in July Again Imported Oil From Russia, But Volume Dropped 65% - Finance Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Japan in July again began to import oil from Russia, but its volumes decreased by 65 percent compared to July 2021, the Japanese Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The volume of Russian oil imports decreased by 65.4 percent on July last year.

In addition, during this period, a 26.1 percent decrease in imports of liquefied natural gas was recorded.

Japan in June 2022 stopped oil imports from Russia. During the period from January to June of this year, the volume of oil imports from Russia to Japan decreased by 21.7 percent on the same period a year earlier.