Japanese Finance Minister Says G7 Meeting to Discuss Strengthening Global Financial System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) G7 finance ministers are due to discuss strengthening the global financial system and economic measures against Russia at their three-day meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday.

"We will seek to strengthen the financial sector through the G-7 dialogue," Suzuki told a press conference ahead of the meeting, as quoted by the Japanese Kyodo news agency.

The minister also said that, regarding the sanctions against Russia, the G7 countries would discuss measures necessary to continue putting pressure on Moscow's ability to conduct the conflict, referring to the prevention of sanctions' circumvention.

Additionally, Suzuki said that Japan will allocate $1 billion to Ukraine and surrounding countries through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

On Thursday, G7 finance ministers and governors of central banks started a three-day meeting in Niigata. They are scheduled to discuss financial instability in the world, anti-Russian sanctions, as well as support for Ukraine.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and will host the G7 leaders summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.