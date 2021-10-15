UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't Retain Overall View Of Economy But Downgrades Assessment Of Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:33 PM

Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but downgrades assessment of exports

The Japanese government on Friday retained its overall assessment for the Japanese economy in October as "picking up, although the pace has weakened" due to the severe situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Friday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Japanese government on Friday retained its overall assessment for the Japanese economy in October as "picking up, although the pace has weakened" due to the severe situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Friday.

However, the Cabinet Office said that exports were "increasing at a slower pace" instead of "increase moderately" in September, downgrading exports' assessment for the first time in seven months.

A government official told reporters that the impact of supply chain disruptions due to surging COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia had dragged down the industrial output of Japan, resulting in relatively sluggish exports of many items, including auto-related products and electrical devices since July.

The assessment for the industrial production component stayed as "picking up, although some weakness is seen recently," according to the office, after a downgrade last month as the supply chain issue and a global semiconductor shortage had forced some Japanese automakers to reduce output.

The government revised down its assessment for public investment component for the first time in six months, saying it has been "in a weak tone recently, although it is at a high level," as the number of public work orders received was sluggish due to budget cuts for reconstruction projects related to the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern regions.

Assessments of other major components were unchanged in October.

The office used the same wording "shows weakness further" as the September report for private consumption, saying that although car sales kept sluggish, "signs of improvement have appeared" in the food services sector since more people have begun to eat out after the lifting of COVID-19 emergency measures across the country on Oct. 1.

Under emergency measures, people were requested to stay home, and food establishments were asked to stop serving alcohol and close early.

Looking ahead, the government expected the economy to continue picking up but warned "full attention should be given" to a further increase in downside risks due to "negative effects through the supply chains."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Shortage Exports Budget Car Same Japan July September October Media Government Cabinet Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute launched

6 minutes ago
 The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

34 minutes ago
 Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas am ..

Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas amid pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Digital economy promotes high-quality development

Digital economy promotes high-quality development

2 minutes ago
 OSCE Praises Russia's Efforts to Fight Human Traff ..

OSCE Praises Russia's Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking

2 minutes ago
 WAM, Dutch leading news agencies explore prospects ..

WAM, Dutch leading news agencies explore prospects for joint cooperation

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.