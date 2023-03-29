TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate virtually in the second US-led Summit for Democracy on Tuesday, a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry reads.

He is slated to join the summit at 8:40 p.m. Japanese time (11:40 GMT). No other details as to his participation have been provided yet.

The second Summit for Democracy hosted by the United States and co-hosted by Zambia, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and South Korea started on Monday. The organizers invited 120 global leaders to the event, while civil society groups and human rights activists are also expected to take part in discussions, according to the US State Department.

The plenary day will start at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10:00 GMT) on Tuesday with President Joe Biden's opening remark, which is noteworthy considering that he would be speaking live. UN chief Antonio Guterres will also join the opening session.

The First Summit for Democracy, also hosted by the US, took place in December 2021.