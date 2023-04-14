Jazz Business partners with Infobip to elevate customer experience

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan's leading digital operator and a part of VEON GroupJazz has partnered with a global cloud communications providerInfobip to offer a one-window communication suite to Jazz Partner Enterprises.

The partnership between the two came into effect with signing of an agreement at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MCW23) Barcelona by Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim and Infobip CEO Silvio Kutic, said a news release.

In addition to providing secure, localized, and scalable customer engagement tools, the partnership will enable Jazz Business to leverage Infobip's Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) suite to provide a wide range of channels to its B2B Partners.

The SaaS layer built on top of channels including but not limited to SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, BiP, and others will significantly increase customer engagement.

Through the power of these analytics, businesses can effectively design and tailor their messaging to their target audience through the right touchpoint.

"We are proud to partner with Jazz, which is at the forefront of driving digital transformation for enterprises and small businesses. We see this innovative collaboration as an exceptional fit for two partners committed to delivering superior digital omnichannel solutions for the Pakistani market moving forward," Infobip CEO Silvio Kutic remarked.

Jazz Business VP Marketing & Products Khurram Riaz said in a digitally connected world, businesses today still relied heavily on SMS to communicate with their customers.

While it's undoubtedly valuable for its reliability, effectiveness, and ubiquitous nature, today's digital native customer was present across multiple touch points, he added.

He said an omnichannel approach was crucial to a unified customer experience (CX) throughout the journey.

"With the boundaries between virtual and physical communication getting blurred, organizations need to re-engineer their communication strategies with customer experience and personalization at the heart of it," he added.

This joint venture positions Jazz as an agile company focused on incorporating cutting-edge technologies across all its business operations including Garaj Cloud, Jazz xlr8, and Digital Financial Services.

This partnership also delivers on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 8 �Decent Work and Economic Growth; and 9 � Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Last year, Jazz collaborated with Infobip to bring the country's premier CPaaS service to the local market.

Similarly, as a digital operator, we also entered other strategic alliances geared towards personalizing customer interactions and services, securing data management systems, improving hardware management systems, scaling startups, and integrating them into the local Fintech ecosystem.