UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Shows Keen Interest In Pakistan's High Quality Defense Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Jordan shows keen interest in Pakistan's high quality defense products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Ibrahim Almadani, Ambassador of Jordan Monday said that he was greatly impressed to see the high quality of Pakistan's defence industry products and Jordan considered Pakistan's defense capability as a source of strength for it.

He said this during his visit alongwith Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan,President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) where he was shown the various products produced by Pakistan's defense industry.

Jordanian envoy said that he was very privileged and honoured to visit the DEPO and was proudly impressed by the level that Pakistan's defence industry has achieved.

He said that Pakistan was a big brother country for Jordan and his country considered Pakistan's defense sector as a strategic industry.

He said that Jordan could learn a lot from the expertise and competency of Pakistan in the defense field.

Commodore Naeem Anwar, Acting Director General, Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) warmly welcomed Ibrahim Almadani, Ambassador of Jordan and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Industry and arranged a comprehensive briefing about Pakistan's defence products and services.

He said that Pakistan defense manufacturing sector was capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in areas of medium as well as selected areas of high technology.

He said that Pakistan has the capability to offer high grade weapon systems, basic and advance trainers and jet fighter aircraft, surface to air and anti-tank missile systems, sophisticated surface and sub-surface naval crafts, air delivered munitions, state of the art secure communication systems, small arms and a wide range of ammunition and explosives.

He said that all these products were backed up by ISO certification, aerospace standards of latest revision and R&D organizations which were constantly working towards quality assurance and product improvement to guarantee the customers satisfaction.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan thanked Commodore Naeem Anwar, Acting Director General, DEPO for showing high quality defence products of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has great potential to enhance the exports of defense products and assured that this potential would be fully highlighted before the visiting foreign missions and delegations to ICCI to explore new opportunities for exports promotion.

He said that defense products would also be displayed in future industrial exhibitions organized by ICCI to show their real potential to the local and foreign visitors.

He assured that ICCI would also like to work with Jordanian embassy for developing strong business linkages between Pakistan and Jordan so that private sectors of both countries could take the lead in promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Exports Business Visit Lead Chamber Commerce All From Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Sports Coordi ..

6 minutes ago

121 persons arrested in crackdown against profitee ..

15 seconds ago

2 Human Rights related bills smoothly sail through ..

16 seconds ago

Well to do people must help poor in Ramzan to seek ..

18 seconds ago

Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccin ..

19 seconds ago

'Dulux dog' breed faces extinction in Britain

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.