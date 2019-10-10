Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 10 Oct 2019

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Lahore Tanker APL Maxico City Container Ship Thor Independence Fertilzer SHIPS SAILED: Scot Hamburg CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 213,569 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 70,439 metric tons of export cargo and 143,130 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 47,962 39,621 87,583 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ Dap 8,953 ------ 8,953 Ammonium Sulphate 1,800 ------ 1,800 Canola 2,377 ------ 2,377 Clinkers ------ 30,418 30,418 Yellow Peas 2,447 ------ 2,447 Oil/Liquid Cargo 79,591 400 79,991